Introduction: Host Michael Rand wants listeners to hit rewind on the Twins season before it gets too late and we all move on to other things. Sure, this past weekend against Cleveland was disappointing. But the AL Central race was shaped in late June, with five excruciating bullpen meltdowns against the Guardians that kept the Twins from taking control of the division.

7:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins the show for the first Vikings film review segment of the season, helping Rand break down Justin Jefferson's big day. Plus, what better way to express feelings about the 23-7 victory over Green Bay than with poetry.

33:00: A curious ending to Monday Night Football and an apology from Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

