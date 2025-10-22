Brandi Carlile is coming to Target Center on Feb. 21

Of course, Brandi Carlile is coming to Minneapolis on her just-announced the Human Tour.
The 11-time Grammy winner will be at Target Center on Feb. 21 in support of “Returning to Myself,” her new album that drops on Friday. The tour starts Feb. 10 in Philadelphia.
The album was produced by Carlile with Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon. It is her first solo album in four years, though she and Elton John collaborated on “Who Believes in Angels?” earlier this year.
The 10-song “Returning to Myself” features Carlile and longtime bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth as well as SistaStrings, Josh Klinghoffer, Chad Smith, Matt Chamberlain, Dave Mackay, Rob Moose, Blake Mills, Mark Isham and Stewart Cole.
Carlile has released one single from the album, the title track.
Tickets for the Target Center concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 31 at brandicarlile.com.
Presale opportunities are available for bramily.com members (there is a membership fee) and American Express cardholders.
The Twin Cities have been Carlile’s most loyal market since her career took off 20 years ago. She has performed everywhere from the 400 Bar to the Minnesota Zoo to Xcel Energy Center.