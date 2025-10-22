Music

Brandi Carlile is coming to Target Center on Feb. 21

Ever-popular in Minneapolis, she is supporting her new album “Returning to Myself.”

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 22, 2025 at 7:30PM
Brandi Carlile performed Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, Minn. ] Aaron Lavinsky &#x2022; aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com Brandi Carlile and Secret Sisters performed Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, Minn.
Brandi Carlile is heading to Target Center on Feb. 21. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Of course, Brandi Carlile is coming to Minneapolis on her just-announced the Human Tour.

The 11-time Grammy winner will be at Target Center on Feb. 21 in support of “Returning to Myself,” her new album that drops on Friday. The tour starts Feb. 10 in Philadelphia.

The album was produced by Carlile with Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon. It is her first solo album in four years, though she and Elton John collaborated on “Who Believes in Angels?” earlier this year.

The 10-song “Returning to Myself” features Carlile and longtime bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth as well as SistaStrings, Josh Klinghoffer, Chad Smith, Matt Chamberlain, Dave Mackay, Rob Moose, Blake Mills, Mark Isham and Stewart Cole.

Carlile has released one single from the album, the title track.

Tickets for the Target Center concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 31 at brandicarlile.com.

Presale opportunities are available for bramily.com members (there is a membership fee) and American Express cardholders.

The Twin Cities have been Carlile’s most loyal market since her career took off 20 years ago. She has performed everywhere from the 400 Bar to the Minnesota Zoo to Xcel Energy Center.

Carlile, who has spent the last couple of years collaborating with Joni Mitchell and Sir Elton, last performed in the Twin Cities in 2023 at the State Fair.

The Head and the Heart will open the Target Center concert.

about the writer

about the writer

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

Brandi Carlile is coming to Target Center on Feb. 21

Brandi Carlile performed Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, Minn. ] Aaron Lavinsky &#x2022; aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com Brandi Carlile and Secret Sisters performed Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, Minn.
Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Ever-popular in Minneapolis, she is supporting her new album “Returning to Myself.”

Music

The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

card image

Music

We talked to Taylor from ‘The Fate of Ophelia’

card image