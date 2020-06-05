A Brainerd public school teacher has resigned over what the school superintendent called “troubling” social media posts on events surrounding the death of George Floyd.

Kara Hall, an art teacher at Forestview Middle School in Baxter, resigned on Wednesday, according to a letter released by Laine Larson, superintendent of Brainerd Public Schools.

“The views she expressed on social media earlier this week are contrary to our district’s mission,” Larson wrote, calling the comments “troubling.” Larson said she would recommend that the school board accept the resignation at its regular meeting Monday.

Larson’s letter didn’t discuss the specific comments. But according to a termination petition signed by more than 5,000 people, Hall made Facebook posts disparaging African-Americans in the wake of violent protests that broke out in Minneapolis and St. Paul after Floyd died during a police encounter on Memorial Day.

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired and charged with crimes in the incident, including a second-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the officer who was filmed pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

“Recent events in our community, state and country have us all on a rollercoaster ride, which I suspect no one wanted to take,” Larson wrote. “Thank you to community and staff members who reached out to share their concerns about the events of this week.

“It has been heartwarming to see such a deep commitment to making sure every single learner entrusted to us has caring teachers and staff who value them.”