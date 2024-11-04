A dozen felony charges were filed Monday against a Brainerd man who is accused of a violent crime spree Friday that set off a statewide Amber Alert after he killed a man, burned a house down and kidnapped at gunpoint a pregnant woman and her four children who were safely recovered.
Brainerd man who set off statewide Amber Alert faces murder, kidnapping and arson charges
The charges also include first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Prosecutors in Crow Wing County charged Chad Aanerud, 35, with two counts of second-degree murder — one with intent, one without intent — first-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of kidnapping, first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree assault and theft of numerous firearms. Aanerud is a seven-time convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
District Judge Charles Halverson ordered Annerud to have no contact with Nikkole Dobson, 33, and the victims and set his unconditional bail at $3 million.
“This is my 30th year as county attorney, so I’ve seen bails and bonds that high before, but obviously it’s not something that happens every day,” said County Attorney Donald Ryan in a phone interview Monday.
“Cases like this are always a tragedy. I mean, there’s just no other way to say it,” Ryan said while declining to comment further.
A 911 call came in around 1 a.m. Friday on a report that Annerud shot and killed Lyle Maske, 62. Someone living with Maske and his wife, Lois, placed the call, court records state.
Investigators and Maske’s relatives have previously told the Star Tribune that he “died as a hero” trying to help his neighbors on Loerch Road, east of Brainerd, after the Dobson children fled to his house for help.
Officers upon arrival found Maske’s body in the Dobson’s driveway. He wasn’t breathing and rifle casings were on the ground.
Officers also saw a home on the Dobson’s property engulfed in flames. It was burned to the ground and deemed a total loss.
The woman who called 911 said that before the shooting, Dobson’s children ran to Maske’s home and told them that Aanerud was “robbing grandpa and grandma’s house,” court records say. Dobson’s parents also lived on the property but were not home Friday.
The woman and Maske drove to the Dobsons, less than a half mile away. She said they discussed bringing a firearm but Maske thought it would make the situation worse.
She dropped him off at the end of the driveway and then went back to Maske’s to be with the Dobson children.
Ten minutes later, Aanerud showed up in a white van with Dobson in the front seat. He was armed with a rifle and demanded the woman and Maske’s wife to turn over the children.
“Aanerud forced his way into the residence, firing one or more rounds while demanding ‘his kids,’ and threatening to kill [Maske’s wife],” court records state.
He then forced Dobson’s children into the van at gunpoint and sped from the area.
The woman who called 911 went back to Dobson’s and saw Maske in a pool of blood. She called 911.
An Amber Alert was issued around 6:30 a.m. The white minivan Aanerud was driving was located near Little Falls within an hour by a vigilant Morrison County resident.
Upon arrest, officers said that Aanerud smelled strongly of gasoline or another flammable substance. The children were in the vehicle unharmed, along with 13 stolen firearms.
Dobson had injuries to her face, neck and upper chest area, consistent with having been physically assaulted, court records state.
She told investigators that sometime after 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, Aanerud began arguing with her on the front porch of the building where she lived next to her parents’ home that was burned down.
Aanerud retrieved a .45 caliber handgun and threatened to shoot Dobson’s children if she didn’t have sex with him. He then dumped buckets full of gasoline or diesel onto Dobson’s parents home.
Dobson woke her children and told them to run to Maske’s. Maske thenconfronted Aanerud in Dobson’s driveway.
Aanerud then threatened Dobson at gunpoint to get in the van. After kidnapping her children at gunpoint, he threw her 14-year-old child’s cellphone out the window.
In a statement to investigators, Aanerud said he shot Maske when he “stuck his nose” where it didn’t belong, court records state. He admitted to dousing the Dobson’s home with fuel and setting it on fire. He also admitted to firing a warning shot at the Maskes’ property to force the children to come with him.
Annerud’s next court appearance is Nov. 12. A public defender has not yet been assigned to his case.
