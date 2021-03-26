The state tournament field for boys' hockey is set after the final slate of section championships on Thursday night, which included a hat-trick for Gentry Academy's Nick Sajevic's and another dominant performance by Maple Grove.

The field in Class 2A: Andover, Eden Prairie, Hill-Murray, Lakeville South, Maple Grove, Moorhead, St. Thomas Academy and Wayzata.

The field in Class 1A: Delano, Dodge County, East Grand Forks, Gentry Academy, Hermantown, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, Little Falls and Northern Lakes.

Seeds will be announced Friday.

Maple Grove 7, Centennial 0

Maple Grove became the final entrant in the Class 2A boys' hockey state tournament with its 7-0 victory Thursday in the Section 5 championship game.

No. 2-ranked Maple Grove (20-1) got started early on senior defenseman Henry Nelson's goal just 53 seconds into the game. Two additional goals made the score 3-0 at first intermission.

That marked improvement for No. 15 Centennial (15-5-1). In two previous losses to the Crimson this season, the Cougars trailed by scores of 4-0 and 5-0 after one period.

Gentry Academy 7, Mahtomedi 3

Senior Nick Sajevic scored three goals as No. 1-seeded Gentry Academy beat No. 2 seed and defending Class 1A state champion Mahtomedi 7-3 on Thursday night in the Class 1A, Section 4A championship game at the TCO Sports Garden in Vadnais Heights.

Gentry Academy, ranked No. 1 in the Class 1A coaches' poll, improved to 16-0-0 with the victory, becoming the first unbeaten team in any class to reach the state tournament since Lakeville North in 2015.

Gentry Academy, in just its third season as a varsity program, took control in the second period, scoring twice while killing three power plays. Andrew Mosley and Connor Brown scored the goals, with Brown making a nifty head fake before ripping a shot past Mahtomedi goaltender Ben Dardis to put the Stars ahead 5-1 with 8:49 left in the period.

