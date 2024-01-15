The boys basketball Metro Top 10 appears to be content.

An uneventful week led to absolutely no movement in the group. Class 4A defending state champion Wayzata (12-0) remains No. 1, followed closely by Northwest Suburban Conference powers No. 2 Totino-Grace (9-3) and No. 3 Park Center (13-1). Totino-Grace is the Class 3A defending state champion.

Looking for some insight on the lack of movement in the Top 10? Here is each team's average margin of victory this season: Wayzata (25.6 points), Totino-Grace (13.9), Park Center (17.7), No. 4 Minnetonka (12.7), No. 5 Breck (25.6), No. 6 Hopkins (14.6). No. 7 Lakeville North (11.8), No. 8 Shakopee (17), No. 9 Osseo (6.8) and No. 10 Farmington (11.2). Nine of the 10 win by double figures on average, indicating a significant drop-off to the teams trying to catch them.

This week's marquee matchup

Lakeville North at Eastview, 7 p.m. Thursday

Eastview (2-9) was one of the preseason Class 4A, Section 3 favorites. Let's see if a matchup against perennial power Lakeville North can spark something in the struggling Lightning.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Wayzata (12-0). Last week: 1

2. Totino-Grace (3A) (9-3). Last week: 2

3. Park Center (13-1). Last week: 3

4. Minnetonka (9-1). Last week: 4

5. Breck (2A) (12-0). Last week: 5

6. Hopkins (10-2). Last week: 6

7. Lakeville North (8-4). Last week: 7

8. Shakopee (10-2). Last week: 8

9. Osseo (10-3). Last week: 9

10. Farmington (11-2). Last week: 10