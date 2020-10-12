A boy on a dirt bike who collided head-on with a pickup truck in Andover died Saturday, authorities said.

The boy was airlifted to HCMC in Minneapolis in critical condition, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office reported. The man driving the pickup truck was not injured.

The crash occurred about 3:35 p.m. in the 2700 block of NW. 172nd Avenue. Emergency responders found the boy unconscious and treated him before he was taken by air ambulance to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said the boy died later in the afternoon.

Authorities haven’t released the identities of the boy or the driver of the pickup.