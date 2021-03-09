Two groups of people shot at each other late Monday near a south Minneapolis intersection and the gunfire ended with a boy dead and a man injured.

Several people called 911 about 10:07 p.m. to report gunfire in the area of 26th Street and Cedar Avenue S. While on their way, officers learned that two people had been shot, said Minneapolis spokesman John Elder.

Police found a juvenile boy in grave condition when they arrived on the scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Elder said.

A man who also had been shot was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, Elder said.

Suspects fled the scene before police arrived, Elder said

Police continue to investigate the incident, but preliminary information showed that "two groups of people were outside shooting at each other, and two people were shot," Elder said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.