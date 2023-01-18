A boy born after his mother was shot to death by his father outside an Amazon warehouse in Lakeville has died a little more than a week later, police said Wednesday.

Messiah was being cared for at HCMC ever since the shooting on Jan. 8 took the life of his mother, 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal. The boy died Tuesday night, according to Police Chief Brad Paulson.

"We did receive this unfortunate news last night," Paulson said. "We're proud of the efforts of our first responders and medical professionals who worked so diligently to give this baby a chance at life. This is a difficult development for so many who rallied around this little boy."

O'Neal was shot while sitting in a vehicle at about 6:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the 9800 block of W. 217th Street. She was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, and died there that night. Medical personnel there delivered Messiah by cesarean section that same night.

Donte R. McCray, 32, of St. Louis Park, was arrested that night and has been charged in Dakota County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting outside the warehouse where he worked. McCray remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail. He's due back in court on Thursday.

With Messiah's death, Paulson said, "we'll be working with the Dakota County Attorney's Office on the potential of amending charges related to the infant's death."

County Attorney Kathy Keena has said that additional charges would be pursued in the event of Messiah dying.

A friend of O'Neal's, Destiny Hicks, said O'Neal worked as a hairstylist and was studying to be a nurse. O'Neal's survivors include children ages 10, 7 and 2. Her funeral is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Estes Funeral Chapel in north Minneapolis.

According to the criminal complaint, which referred to O'Neal as Fletcher:

Police arrived outside the building and spoke with McCray, who acknowledged that he and Fletcher had been arguing about him having a child with another woman while Fletcher was pregnant.

Fletcher picked up McCray at his mother's house to take him to work. Upon arriving, McCray explained, he realized he had guns in bags with him and wanted to "clear" them of live ammunition, when one gun fired a round into Fletcher's neck.

Officers viewed exterior surveillance video and saw McCray exit Fletcher's vehicle in front of the building and get in the back. McCray then was running alongside the car as Fletcher drove away before entering a parking spot only to go in reverse and push McCray backward. Fletcher then pulled into the parking spot and hit a post. Under a second round of questioning, McCray admitted being angry about the car hitting him in the parking lot and raised the gun, pointed it at Fletcher and pulled the trigger.

"The defendant claimed that he did not know there was still a round in the chamber of the gun when he pointed it and shot," the complaint read.

Fletcher's mother said to police her daughter told McCray that the baby she was about to have would not have his name and that he "had to go," the complaint continued. The mother also said she saw them arguing over her car keys. At one point, the mother continued, Fletcher used a broomstick to try and get the keys back from McCray. She also broke his cellphone, furthering angering McCray.

McCray told Fletcher he would kill her if she ever had another man around the kids, the mother shared with police.