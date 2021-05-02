A 9-year-old boy was uninjured on Saturday after climbing onto a conveyor belt used for baggage at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The boy, left a group of about 20 travelers who were checking their bags. He then dove onto the belt, which takes luggage from the ticketing counter to a screening area, and rode it for a short time before airport police found him.
He was reunited with his family and the group of travelers in less than five minutes, said airport spokesperson Pat Hogan.
"He got a little adventure before the adventure," Hogan said.
Hogan was not aware of any similar incidents and said the area that the boy accessed was "very difficult to get into."
Mara Klecker • 612-673-4440
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Seven injured in three St. Paul shootings; 'It sounded like a war zone'
No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.
Coronavirus
Minnesota hospitals offering more N95 masks to workers
Minnesota hospitals collectively now have about 2.8 million N95 respirators on hand, a supply that would last five months. A year ago, they had only enough to last two months, state data show.
Local
Boy, 9, briefly rode baggage conveyor belt at Twin Cities airport
A 9-year-old boy was uninjured on Saturday after climbing onto a conveyor belt used for baggage at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.The boy, left a…
Local
Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino
Tribal leaders in northeastern Wisconsin were in shock Sunday hours after a gunman opened fire at their casino complex, killing two people and wounding another in what witnesses described as a hailstorm of bullets.
Local
MnDOT automates winter travel alerts
It's a fairly good bet that Minnesota won't see a blizzard or snow squall the rest of this spring, but should a freak storm arise,…