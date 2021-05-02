A 9-year-old boy was uninjured on Saturday after climbing onto a conveyor belt used for baggage at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The boy, left a group of about 20 travelers who were checking their bags. He then dove onto the belt, which takes luggage from the ticketing counter to a screening area, and rode it for a short time before airport police found him.

He was reunited with his family and the group of travelers in less than five minutes, said airport spokesperson Pat Hogan.

"He got a little adventure before the adventure," Hogan said.

Hogan was not aware of any similar incidents and said the area that the boy accessed was "very difficult to get into."

