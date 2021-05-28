Authorities have identified a 4-year-old boy who died five days after he was found in the pool at a downtown Minneapolis hotel.

Alani King'Yeh Tyler of Minneapolis died Tuesday at HCMC from complications of drowning, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. He was discovered unresponsive in the pool at the Best Western Normandy Inn & Suites at 405 S. 8th St. about 2:30 p.m. May 20 and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol and detectives were investigating the circumstances behind the drowning.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482