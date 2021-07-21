A 15-year-old boy who was shot over the weekend in Fridley has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Anthony J. Rouse, of Blaine, died Tuesday at HCMC from a gunshot wound sustained Sunday evening in the 6000 block of Main Street.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested without resistance and remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, said Anoka County sheriff's spokeswoman Tierney Peters.

Law enforcement has yet to say whether he has been charged and have not disclosed his identity.

As for a motive behind the shooting, Peters said, "Unfortunately, as the investigation is still active, I can't share anything regarding a motive or details of the shooting."

Paul Walsh