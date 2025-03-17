A 14-year-old boy shot himself in the head over the weekend in St. Paul and was gravely wounded, officials said Monday.
Boy, 14, shoots himself in head in his St. Paul home and ‘is not expected to survive,’ police say
“It is unknown how the juvenile was able to have the gun,” said Police Sgt. Toy Vixayvong.
The shooting occurred about 9:25 p.m. Saturday at the boy’s home in the 300 block of Bates Avenue, police said.
Emergency medical responders took the teen to Regions Hospital and he “is not expected to survive,” a police statement read.
An online fundraiser begun to help the boy’s family with related expenses identified the teenager as Jerron George Chapman.
“We have a heartbreaking update to share,“ a posting on the fundraiser read. ”Jerron has no brain activity, and his loving momma and family have made the incredibly selfless decision to donate his organs, giving the gift of life to others.”
