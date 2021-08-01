A 1-year-old boy was killed and three children were hurt early Sunday morning when a suspected drunk driver flipped over barrier fencing in Brooklyn Center and fell onto Interstate 94 below.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Hakeem Olajuwan Miller, 25, of Minneapolis was driving a Ford Explorer around 2:30 a.m. north on Dupont Avenue when he struck the barrier and flipped over the fence, landing in the lanes of the freeway.

A 1-year-old boy was killed in the crash while three other children — ages 9, 9 and 5 — were injured and taken to North Memorial along with Miller and 25-year-old passenger Sharonda Desinee McMorris. None of the injuries are life-threatening, according to the state patrol. The three children were wearing seat belts, but it's unclear whether the infant was properly restrained. The fatal crash "involved an unbelted/unrestrained occupant," according to patrol, but the agency said it's "unknown" if the two adults were wearing seat belts.

Miller was arrested and booked in Hennepin County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751