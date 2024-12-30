A man was critically injured in an altercation with a bouncer inside a downtown Minneapolis bar over the weekend, police said Monday.
Police: Bouncer at Minneapolis bar The Saloon stabs patron at closing time
Police have released few details of the incident at the longtime gay bar in downtown. A man at the bar suffered critical stab wounds, while the security guard who allegedly stabbed him was also injured.
The nightspot’s security guard is now in jail following the incident around 2 a.m. on Saturday at The Saloon, a gay bar on the corner of Hennepin Avenue and 9th Street. The 27-year-old victim was taken by emergency medical responders to a hospital with critical injuries.
The bouncer, a 33-year-old man from Newport, was also treated at the hospital for injuries, then booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
Court records in Maryland show that the man was convicted of second-degree assault in 2009 in Baltimore County.
Police have yet to disclose the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.
