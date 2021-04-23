A head-on crash on a western Minnesota highway after dark left both drivers dead, authorities said Friday.
The collision occurred about 9:45 p.m. Thursday about 15 miles west of Alexandria on Hwy. 55 in Solem Township, the State Patrol said.
A 16-year-old girl from nearby Kensington was heading east in her car and collided with a westbound pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old man from Brooten, Minn., said the patrol, which has not disclosed which vehicle crossed into the wrong lane.
The pickup driver was identified Friday afternoon as Joseph J. Feldman. The girl's identity has yet to be released.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Nation
Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached an agreement with the state's Seminole Tribe on Friday that would greatly expand gambling in the state, including the introduction of legalized sports wagering.
Local
Minnesota traffic deaths pass 100, earliest since 2016
Speeding and alcohol were factors in 60% of the deaths.
Local
Attorney for man injured in shootout with Mpls. police wants Hennepin County taken off case
The incident happened Jan. 14 on a snow-covered north Minneapolis block.
Chauvin Trial
George Floyd's Texas friend seeks solace in Minneapolis
She hadn't wanted to come to Minnesota, but she needed to make peace with her friend's death.
Local
Both teenage drivers killed in head-on crash on western Minnesota highway
The collision occurred after dark about 15 miles west of Alexandria.