A head-on crash on a western Minnesota highway after dark left both drivers dead, authorities said Friday.

The collision occurred about 9:45 p.m. Thursday about 15 miles west of Alexandria on Hwy. 55 in Solem Township, the State Patrol said.

A 16-year-old girl from nearby Kensington was heading east in her car and collided with a westbound pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old man from Brooten, Minn., said the patrol, which has not disclosed which vehicle crossed into the wrong lane.

The pickup driver was identified Friday afternoon as Joseph J. Feldman. The girl's identity has yet to be released.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482