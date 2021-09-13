The Twin Cities has experienced a wave of bonsai banditry as thieves have crept into yards in the middle of the night to steal beloved miniature trees worth thousands of dollars.

Hopkins police reported that one home was hit twice — on Aug. 25 and Sept. 5 — with the thieves making off with potted trees that had been kept outdoors but within a fenced area.

The owners reported that the stolen trees included 80-year-old hornbeams and a Ponderosa pine estimated to be more than 250.

Hopkins Police Sgt. Michael Glassberg said one of the stolen trees was worth about $7,500 and another was worth about $6,000.

Glassberg said the trees were not visible from the street, leading police to believe that the criminals had prior knowledge that they were there and had targeted the location.

There have also been similar thefts in St. Paul and northeast Minneapolis.

An after picture of a St. Paul bonsai tree collection after thieves struck.

In St. Paul, a bonsai tree owner who asked not to be named said tree thieves came into his yard in the middle of the night on two separate occasion in August. He said the thieves took 11 potted trees even though he had tried to secure the trees.

"As a grown man, I don't believe I've cried like this in front of anyone," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Bonsai tree owners say that the costly, miniature trees require constant care.

"If you have them or know where they are, please water them multiple times a day or they will die," cited the Hopkins police news release of the stolen trees.

In both the Hopkins and St. Paul thefts, security cameras captured photos or videos of the thieves. In the St. Paul theft, it appeared that three people working together took the trees.

The thefts have put local bonsai tree owners on edge, with many trying to beef up security at their homes with lights and cameras, said Nicholas Ehlers, a board member of the Minnesota Bonsai Society.

Glassberg said police don't know if the different theft cases are connected, but "it's a big coincidence."

Bonsai tree hobbyists urge people not to buy trees unless they can verify legitimate ownership.

In the Hopkins case, the owners are offering a $3,000 reward. Anyone with any information should call the Hopkins police department at 952-258-5321.

St. Paul police said that information about that case can be reported at 651-291-1111.

Richard Chin • 612-673-1775