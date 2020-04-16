Bones located in woods near a grade school two weeks ago in Fridley have been identified as belonging to a man reported missing for more than 10 months, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The bones of Scott M. Waisanen, 48, were recovered from the 6000 block of East River Road on April 1 after they were brought to the attention of authorities by someone walking their dogs, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The condition of the remains suggest they had been there for an extended period of time” along a fence line west of Stevenson Elementary School, a Sheriff’s Office statement read.

Waisanen was homeless and “it was not uncommon for him to be without communication for extended periods of time,” the statement continued. He would have turned 49 years old Wednesday.

The remains have been turned over to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for determination of what led to his death.