While fans are impatiently waiting for a heavily rumored tour announcement from Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, New Jersey's second-most-iconic rock band Bon Jovi has confirmed 2022 dates starting in the Midwest in early April.

Jon Bon Jovi and his namesake crew will return to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on April 3 after opening their tour in Omaha on April 1.

Tickets for all shows on the 15-city itinerary (also including an April 5 gig in Milwaukee) go on sale via Ticketmaster.com next Friday, Jan. 14, with pre-sale options beginning Tuesday. No vaccine or mask requirements are currently listed for the concerts, but a note on Xcel Center's website says that "the Event Organizer will continue to monitor local COVID-19 trends and meet or exceed protocols mandated by local governments."

Bon Jovi was last seen at the X in 2018, the band's second sold-out show there in as many years — and one that came just a month before they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on the fan popularity vote. While original guitarist Richie Sambora reunited with the group for the ceremony, he is still not featured on their tours or albums anymore, including their last record, "2020."