A renewed effort to stop construction of Canadian oil company Enbridge's Line 3 in northern Minnesota will bring a pipeline of musicians to Duluth's Bayfront Festival Park on Aug. 18 for an all-star concert headed up by Wisconsin's Grammy-winning indie-rock favorites Bon Iver.

Lissie, Charlie Parr, Low's Alan Sparhawk, Mumu Fresh, Larry Long, Native performers Annie Humphrey, Quiltman and Corey Medina, and some unconfirmed "friends" will also perform at the outdoor benefit show, dubbed the Water Is Life Festival.

A fundraiser for ardent Line 3 protestor Winona LaDuke's long-standing environmental nonprofit organization Honor the Earth, they day-long Wednesday event is being co-produced with First Avenue. Tickets are on sale now via AXS.com at $65 for general-admission.

Last seen performing in his neighboring state at Xcel Energy Center in 2019, Eau Claire singer/songwriter Justin Vernon and his Bon Iver live band have no other U.S. tour dates on the books at the moment, a fact that could bring fans from across the country to attend the concert on Duluth's waterfront. Vernon's band for the show will reportedly be a stripped-down version of Bon Iver that includes fellow Midwesterners Michael Lewis and S. Carey.

With both Vernon and LaDuke boasting some famous friends, the poster for the concert promises "and more to be announced."

Also on the lineup to perform that day, Minneapolis singer/songwriter David Huckfelt formerly of the Pines — a close ally of LaDuke's — said the concert is a sign of a renewed effort to halt construction of Line 3 through northern Minnesota following the recent halt of the similarly targeted Keystone Pipeline and what he called "a daily litany of crimes against Minnesota."

"Enbridge is over-drawing water during a drought and having peaceful protesters arrested on land that isn't theirs," Huckfelt said, also emphasizing the less controversial purpose of the concert. "Water is precious in Minnesota, and we need to protect it."

A sign of the renewed push against the pipeline, LaDuke herself was arrested protesting Line 3 two weeks ago in Hubbard County, where the sheriff last week was served a temporary restraining order by a Minnesota district judge to stop blocking access to land used by protestors in such arrests.

Line 3 is a 1,000-mile pipeline (about 330 in northern Minnesota) that would carry tar-sand oil across the Mississippi River and Ojibwe reservation land between Clearbrook and Superior, Wis. Construction began in December.

Opponents say Line 3 threatens environmental damage to the Mississippi River and Lake Superior. Proponents of the line say it will increase energy resources in America and bring much-needed jobs to northern Minnesota, though a study released in February showed that a majority of the workers on it are from outside the state. Enbridge representatives did not yet respond to requests for comment on the concert.

The Water Is Life Festival will likely be the biggest event held at Bayfront Park this summer, where the namesake blues fest is set to return the weekend before the protest concert. The amphitheater and its surrounding grounds hold about 20,000 people.

Chris Riemenschneider • 612-673-4658

@ChrisRstrib