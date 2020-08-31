Bomba Squad has been neutralized

The Twins leave Detroit having lost five consecutive games, something that did not happen in 2019 during manager Rocco Baldelli’s inaugural season with the team. The Twins offense has been most suspect in this stretch as the team is hitting .200 (29-for-145) over the five games.

Aug. 25 Cleveland 4, Twins 2

Twins scored early vs. Bieber but were shut out after the second inning.

Aug. 26 Cleveland 6, Twins 3

Twins generated 10 hits but again managed only one run in later innings.

Aug. 29 Detroit 8, Twins 2

Twins had four hits over seven innings in their first game after two days off.

Aug. 29 Detroit 4, Twins 2

Twins again had four hits and could not score after tying it at 2-2 in fourth.

Aug. 30 Detroit 3, Twins 2

Twins finished with only five hits and left eight runners on base.