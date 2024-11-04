Bolivia's Evo Morales tells AP he'll press on with a hunger strike until his rival accepts dialogue

Bolivia's transformative and divisive former President Evo Morales said Sunday that he would press on with a hunger strike until the government of his protégé-turned-rival agreed to a political dialogue. His act of dissent aims to defuse street protests that have paralyzed the nation in recent weeks over what Morales' supporters condemn as his political persecution.