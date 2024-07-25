Local

Body of missing Minnesota hiker recovered in Beartooth Mountains of Montana

Rogers High School graduate Dylan Honnoll had just finished his sophomore year at Montana State University.

By Anna Colletto

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 25, 2024 at 1:07AM
One of the rescue helicopters deployed to recover the body of Minnesota hiker Dylan Honnoll. (Red Lodge Fire Rescue)

The body of missing Twin Cities hiker Dylan Honnoll was recovered by a helicopter crew Wednesday in the Beartooth Mountains of south-central Montana, a day after ground search crews found it fully submerged in East Rosebud Creek.

Search and rescue teams had been searching for Honnoll since he fell into the rapids northwest of Red Lodge, Mont., on July 12. According to Red Lodge Fire Rescue, Honnoll was fatally injured after attempting to cross the creek while hiking the Beaten Path trail.

(Red Lodge Fire Rescue)

Honnoll, a 2022 graduate of Rogers High School, had just finished his sophomore year at Montana State University in Bozeman.

“Locating Dylan in the fast-moving water was very challenging,” Assistant Chief Jon Trapp said. “With the dedicated work of our Search and Rescue Team and help from many of our partners, we are honored to be able to help him return to his family.”

A coroner with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Department met the helicopter Wednesday morning to begin preparations to return Honnoll’s body to his family in Minnesota. Honnoll’s mother thanked the Red Lodge rescue team on Facebook for their “tremendous effort” in finding her son’s body.

“The community of people in Red Lodge are the best kind of people you will ever meet.” Jill Honnoll wrote. “Now Dylan can rest in peace.”

about the writer

Anna Colletto

Intern

Anna Colletto is an intern reporting for the Star Tribune metro team.

See More

More from Local

See More
Twin Cities

St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation honors four Minnesotans for anti-racism efforts

card image

The winners will be honored Sept. 26 and each will receive $7,500 grants to give to a nonprofit of their choice.

Elections

Gov. Tim Walz set to step onto national stage as VP candidate in Chicago

card image
Twin Cities

Minneapolis’ Open Streets returns Saturday, the first festival without longtime organizer

card image