The body of a 63-year-old man who went missing on Forest Lake on Sunday was recovered Wednesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, whose name has not been released, jumped off a pontoon on Forest Lake late Sunday afternoon in windy conditions and was unable to swim back to the watercraft, authorities said. Efforts to rescue the man while he was in the water failed.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation. The man’s identity and exact cause of death will come from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.