The body of a driver whose pickup truck broke through lake ice in Bemidji has been recovered, authorities said Tuesday.

Divers found the man's body about 6:30 p.m. Monday in Lake Irving with the help of a remotely operated underwater vehicle, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said. His identity has yet to be released.

The pickup went through a spot on the 660-acre lake Sunday in "an area known to have unstable ice," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Crews found the vehicle that same day but suspended the search for the driver until Monday because of darkness.