Body found in river in Cannon Falls believed to be that of 60-year-old missing man

By Reid Forgrave

December 8, 2024 at 2:41AM

A body found in the Cannon River on Saturday afternoon is believed to be that of a 60-year-old man missing since Monday, Cannon Falls police said.

Christopher Dobson had been missing since Monday night, when a missing person report was filed after he didn’t return home after taking his dog for a walk. Police officers followed footprints in the woods toward the river before requesting assistance, because it was getting cold and dark, from local fire departments, Goodhue and Dakota county sheriff’s offices and the State Patrol, which sent in a helicopter.

The search continued for much of the week with aerial and amphibious drones as well as rescue personnel on the ground.

When the body was found in the river Saturday afternoon, the missing person search was suspended pending positive identification of the body by the medical examiner’s office.

Reid Forgrave

State/Regional Reporter

Reid Forgrave covers Minnesota and the Upper Midwest for the Star Tribune, particularly focused on long-form storytelling, controversial social and cultural issues, and the shifting politics around the Upper Midwest. He started at the paper in 2019.

