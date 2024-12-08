A body found in the Cannon River on Saturday afternoon is believed to be that of a 60-year-old man missing since Monday, Cannon Falls police said.
Body found in river in Cannon Falls believed to be that of 60-year-old missing man
The man had been missing since Monday night, when he took his dog out for a walk.
Christopher Dobson had been missing since Monday night, when a missing person report was filed after he didn’t return home after taking his dog for a walk. Police officers followed footprints in the woods toward the river before requesting assistance, because it was getting cold and dark, from local fire departments, Goodhue and Dakota county sheriff’s offices and the State Patrol, which sent in a helicopter.
The search continued for much of the week with aerial and amphibious drones as well as rescue personnel on the ground.
When the body was found in the river Saturday afternoon, the missing person search was suspended pending positive identification of the body by the medical examiner’s office.
