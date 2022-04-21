A body was recovered from the Mississippi River Wednesday evening in Denmark Township, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

BNSF Railway officials informed authorities about a body along the shore near 120th Street South about 5 p.m., in the township just north of Hastings. Deputies from Washington County and the Washington County Water Recovery team responded and found the body of an adult male north of Lock and Dam No. 2, the release said.

The man's identity and any other information will be released by the medical examiner pending an investigation and notification of the man's family, the release said.