A body was recovered from the Minnesota River Thursday afternoon after a 911 caller reported seeing it floating near Huber Park in Shakopee.
After a caller reported the body about 12:20 p.m., the Scott County Sheriff’s Office recovered it with help from the Shakopee police and fire departments.
Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said his office will be working to identify the person and determine the circumstances surrounding the death.
Huber Park is located at 150 N. Fillmore St., just south of the Minnesota River and northeast of County Road 101 near downtown Shakopee.
