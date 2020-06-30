A body was found inside a Minneapolis apartment and police say foul play could be involved.

Officers were responding to a welfare call at an apartment at 15 E. Grant Street just before 8 p.m. Monday when they found the body, said police spokesman John Elder.

Police have not said if the victim is a man or a woman.

It was not immediately known what led to the death, but evidence found at the scene led investigators to believe that foul play is a possibility, Elder said.

Minneapolis police has launched a suspicious death investigation and have interviewed several people.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name and cause of death in the coming days.

Anybody with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tipsters can reference case 20-172639.