Police are investigating after a body was found near the site of a Hastings boat landing fire early Saturday.
Firefighters and police officer called to the Jaycee Park boat landing worked together to extinguish a fire at a wooden enclosure, the city of Hastings said in a news release. "As they brought the fire under control, a dead body was discovered near the enclosure," the city said.
Hastings police are investigating, along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Lock and Dam Road and a nearby walking trail were closed Saturday morning as investigators did their work.
