Legacy of a legend

Bob McDonald left a very large footprint on Minnesota high school basketball. Consider:

• He is one of only 20 coaches nationally with 1,000 or more career victories. His 1,012 victories (428 losses) over 59 seasons rank 18th.

• He coached at his alma mater Chisholm for 53 seasons, reaching the state tournament 11 times and winning three state championships (1973, 1975 and 1991)

• Five of his six children coached high school basketball in the state. One, Paul, coached at Vermilion Community College. Mike and Sue (Tesdahl) coached at Crosby-Ironton, Tom at Ely, Judy (Racek) at Nashwauk-Keewatin and Joel at Hibbing. Grandchildren Rhett (Duluth East), Bryce Tesdahl (Minnetonka) and Brock Tesdahl (Hopkins assistant) also joined the ranks.