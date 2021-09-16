Minnesota showed out in Rolling Stone's new list of the 500 greatest songs of all time. There was lots of recognition for Bob Dylan and Prince and a nod to the Replacements, Lizzo and Eddie Cochran.

Dylan placed seven singles and Prince six while the 'Mats landed one, as did Lizzo and Albert Lea-born Cochran.

The list is misnamed because it's actually about singles, not songs. Hence, "Mr. Tambourine," which Dylan wrote, showed up twice — once by him, once by the Byrds. Also turning up twice was "Killing Me Softly with His Song" — by Roberta Flack and by Fugees.

Aretha Franklin's "Respect" topped the list, Kanye West's "Stronger" just made the cut at No. 500.

Between those selections, Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" landed at No. 4 with his "Tangled Up in Blue" at No. 67, "Desolation Row" (83), "Blowin' in the Wind" (100), "Mr. Tambourine Man" (164), "Subterranean Homesick Blues" (187) and "Visions of Johanna" (317).

Dylan also wrote the No. 40 tune, "All Along the Watchtower," which was acknowledged for the Jimi Hendrix version.

Prince was recognized for "Purple Rain" (18), "When Doves Cry" (37), "Kiss" (85), "1999" (339), "Little Red Corvette" (360) and "Adore" (431).

He also wrote "Nothing Compares 2 U" (184), which was honored for Sinéad O'Connor's recording.

The Replacements checked in at No. 265 with "Left of the Dial" while Cochran's "Summertime Blues" ranked No. 432 and Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" squeaked in at No. 497.

More than 250 journalists, industry workers and musicians — from Angelique Kidjo to Zedd and Megan Thee Stallion to Art Garfunkel — voted. Minnesota music journalists Keith Harris, Michaelangelo Matos and the Star Tribune's Chris Riemenschneider participated. More than 4,000 songs were nominated; each voter was asked to rank 50 tunes.

Rolling Stone last compiled a list of the 500 greatest songs of all time in 2003 when Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" rated No. 1. There are 254 different entries this time. The current list ranges from Robert Johnson's "Cross Road Blues" in 1937 to BTS' "Dynamite" in 2020.

Two singles recorded in Minnesota also charted — Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" (475) at Flyte Tyme in Edina and PJ Harvey's "Rid of Me" (194) at Pachyderm in Cannon Falls.

Twitter: @JonBream • 612-673-1719