Myon Burrell, who was a teenager when he was convicted of fatally shooting a Minneapolis child with a stray bullet nearly two decades ago, will appear before the Minnesota Board of Pardons this afternoon in an appeal to have his life sentence commuted.

Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison will decide today whether to release Burrell from the Stillwater prison. A unanimous vote is required.

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea is the third member of the board, but recused herself because of prior involvement in the case.

Burrell, 34, who is convicted of killing 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards in 2002, and others will be heard between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. A public rally was scheduled for outside the prison starting at 6 p.m.

Today's hearing comes a week after a panel of national experts released a study calling for Burrell's immediate release from prison. The study cited authorities' reliance on questionable jailhouse informants and their apparent dismissal of potentially exonerating evidence as cause for Burrell's release, among other factors.

In an interview last week, Ellison said he would reserve judgment on the panel's recommendation, but added that its findings could be considered when the board votes today.

"I want to make sure to listen to all of the testimony and all of the evidence brought before us, the pardon board," Ellison said last week. "This case has been tried two times; there is ample amount of material that's been generated … and then there's [the panel's] report … I think we have a lot information to use and employ."

The University of Minnesota Child Advocacy & Juvenile Justice Clinic is representing Burrell at today's hearing and petitioned to have the rest of his sentence commuted. The effort is independent of the study released last week.

While underscoring the "exceptionally tragic" nature of Edwards' death, the clinic argued that Burrell's sentence was excessive and that he did not have the brain development of an adult at the time.

Burrell was 16 when he was identified as the person who fired gunshots at a rival gang member in Minneapolis; a bullet penetrated a nearby home and killed Edwards as she was doing homework at her dining room table.

Burrell was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years for killing Edwards and a term of 15 years to serve after that for attempting to kill the rival, Timothy Oliver.

He has served 18 years of the life term.

"Mr. Burrell's request for commutation is no way intended to minimize the events of November 22, 2002," wrote UM Associate Professor of Law Perry Moriearty, who filed the commutation request along with former student attorney Matthew DiTullio and student attorney Kaitlyn Falk. " … Mr. Burrell remains steadfast in his claim that he was not involved in any way."

The Board of Pardons asked Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to respond.

Freeman maintains that Burrell is guilty, but previously offered to dismiss his 15-year term due to his age at the time and more recent U.S. Supreme Court opinions on how juvenile brain development differs from adult brain development. Under Freeman's proposal, Burrell would have to serve another 12 years before becoming eligible for parole.

"While the Hennepin County Attorney's Office would not oppose a commutation that is consistent with its prior offer, it does not oppose Mr. Burrell's request for a sentence commutation to time served and immediate release from prison," Freeman wrote to the board Dec. 11.

Burrell's attorney, Daniel Guerrero, has previously said he would not accept an offer from Freeman where Burrell was not exonerated.

Guerrero said last week that the Board of Pardons would only consider commuting Burrell's sentence, and that he would file paperwork next year to request that a judge dismiss Burrell's convictions.

Burrell's case gained new momentum this year when the Associated Press published an investigation raising concerns about the lack of physical evidence in his case and authorities' reliance on jailhouse informants.

It became a flash point in Sen. Amy Klobuchar's presidential bid; she referenced the case at a debate, leading to the AP investigation.

Burrell was first convicted by jurors in 2003 when Klobuchar was Hennepin County Attorney, and again in 2008 after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman took the post.

Chao Xiong • 612-270-4708

Twitter: @ChaoStrib