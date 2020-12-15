The Minnesota Board of Pardons voted Tuesday afternoon to immediately release Myon Burrell from a life prison sentence he is serving on a conviction for fatally shooting a Minneapolis child with a stray bullet nearly two decades ago.

Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell told the Star Tribune that Burrell is expected to be formally released later this evening. Schnell is in the process of drafting a release directive to Stillwater Warden Guy Bosch.

After hearing from Burrell, law professor Perry Moriearty and two supporters for about 35 minutes, Gov. Tim Walz proposed commuting the life term to 20 years and requiring Burrell to serve the remainder of the time — two years — on supervised release, causing Burrell to burst into tears as he watched via teleconference.

"Mr. Burrell, you talked about extracting poison and bringing medicine," Walz said. "It's clear to me that you have the power to make a difference."

Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, who sit on the Board of Pardons, voted to approve the plan. Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea is the third member of the board, but recused herself because of prior involvement in the case.

"Thank you, thank you," Burrell said as he held an open palm up to the camera. "I appreciate it."

Tyesha Edwards is shown in an undated handout photo. Edwards was shot while sitting inside her Minneapolis in November 2002. ORG XMIT: MIN2012122712393494

Burrell, 34, is convicted of killing 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards in 2002. He has long maintained his innocence. Walz noted that the board's pardon was not a determination of guilt or innocence, but because Burrell, who was just a teenager when he was convicted, was handed an "exceptionally long sentence."

"It shows what this board can do; it can bring justice and mercy," Walz said.

Walz noted that her father, Jimmie Edwards, did not support the commutation and could have spoken at Burrell's hearing but was not present.

Ellison said he spoke to Edwards' stepfather, Leonard Winborn.

"I just want to be very clear to the Winborn family that this is a horrible tragedy that happened to their daughter, and that nothing that happened here today diminishes that tragedy, and that we will never forget Tyesha," Ellison said.

Burrell, who serves as an Imam in the Stillwater prison, has a re-entry plan that involves living with his wife in north Minneapolis or father in Coon Rapids. He has also been offered employment and job training at Al Maa'uun, an Islamic faith community in north Minneapolis.

A public rally was scheduled for outside the prison where Burrell is being held starting at 6 p.m.

Today's hearing comes a week after a panel of national experts released a study calling for Burrell's immediate release from prison. The study cited authorities' reliance on questionable jailhouse informants and their apparent dismissal of potentially exonerating evidence as cause for Burrell's release, among other factors.

Burrell's case was heard before the Board of Pardons about 4 p.m. Burrell spoke first, noting "my heart goes out to [Tyesha's] family" before recounting how he used his time in prison to better himself.

Burrell also maintained his innocence, but said he would not dwell on the matter since the board cannot vacate convictions.

"I tried to make the best of my situation," he said. "I started going in and extracting medicine out of the poison. The trials and tribulations I was going through, I tried to get something out of it."

Burrell told the board that he adopted the Islamic faith, earned his GED and became involved in a youth program as a young inmate before later mentoring youth. He was elected Imam of his prison and has largely kept out of trouble in his 18 years behind bars.

He pledged to use what he has learned to help others upon his release.

"I'm just asking you guys for the opportunity to go home and contribute to society," he said. "I believe I have a whole lot to offer, and if you give me the opportunity, I'll do so."

The University of Minnesota Child Advocacy & Juvenile Justice Clinic and Moriearty, a law professor at the university, represented Burrell at the commutation hearing.

Moriearty argued that Burrell's young age at the time, a growing understanding of the difference between juvenile and adult brain development and issues with the police investigation and prosecution, among other factors, were cause to release Burrell.

She asked that Burrell be pardoned and released from prison without supervision by the department of corrections so he could "truly experience freedom."

Elizer Darris, an organizer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota, and Makram el-Amin, the Imam of Al Maa'uun, spoke before the board in support of Burrell's release.

"I know that he's a man of character," said Darris, who had also been released from a life prison term handed down to him while he was a juvenile. "He's a man of his words."

Walz said his decision to release Burrell was influenced by the science of brain development, Burrell's "exceptionally long" sentence and "serious concerns" raised by the report released last week.

"It brings about what this can board and do — it can bring justice and mercy, and show that to the system," Walz said, adding that the board's action does not address guilt or innocence.

Burrell was 16 when he was identified as the person who fired gunshots at a rival gang member in Minneapolis; a stray bullet penetrated a nearby home and killed Edwards as she was doing homework at her dining room table.

Burrell was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years for killing Edwards and a term of 15 years to serve after that for attempting to kill the rival, Timothy Oliver.

The Board of Pardons asked Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to respond.

Freeman maintains that Burrell is guilty, but previously offered to dismiss his 15-year term due to his age at the time and a more recent U.S. Supreme Court opinion on how juvenile brain development differs from adult brain development. Under Freeman's proposal, Burrell would have to serve another 12 years before becoming eligible for parole.

"While the Hennepin County Attorney's Office would not oppose a commutation that is consistent with its prior offer, it does oppose Mr. Burrell's request for a sentence commutation to time served and immediate release from prison," Freeman wrote to the board Dec. 11.

Attorney Daniel Guerrero, who represents Burrell in the criminal case, has said he would not accept an offer from Freeman where Burrell was not exonerated. He plans to file paperwork next year to request that a judge dismiss Burrell's convictions.

As part of Burrell's request, several supporters sent letters to the board.

"Even though he has been in prison for more years than he was free, Myon has only gotten better over the years," wrote his sister, Ianna Burrell. " … Myon has never lost his faith and has never given up."

She told the board that Burrell has a strong network to support him locally if he's released, and that he could help mentor youth. Burrell is one of five children, and is married with children.

His wife, Lacretiah Luckett, wrote to the board explaining how she and Burrell first met as a children and reconnected as older teenagers while she was a single mother of two. They later had a son together.

"I'm so proud of Myon for not allowing prison to keep him from being a father," Luckett wrote. "He hasn't taken a day off work in over 10 years just so he can save money to be able to send the kids something for their birthday or Eid (Mulsim Holiday)."

Burrell's case gained new momentum this year when the Associated Press published an investigation raising concerns about the lack of physical evidence in his case and authorities' reliance on jailhouse informants.

It became a flash point in Sen. Amy Klobuchar's presidential bid; she referenced the case at a debate, leading to the AP investigation.

Burrell was first convicted by jurors in 2003 when Klobuchar was Hennepin County Attorney, and again in 2008 after Freeman took the post.

Klobuchar issued a written statement supporting the commutation.

"This was the right and just decision, and I thank the Pardon Board for their work," Klobuchar said. "Along with others, I had asked for the independent investigation of this case, and as I said when the report was first released, the sentence deserved immediate review. That happened today."

