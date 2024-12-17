Eau Claire’s Blue Ox Music Festival to welcome some red-hot twangers in 2025

The rootsy, woodsy musical campout 90 minutes east of the Twin Cities in Eau Claire, Wis., will welcome one of the hottest string bands around, Greensky Bluegrass, along with acclaimed alt-twangers Orville Peck, Margo Price and Hurray for the Riff Raff and jam-band vets the Warren Haynes Band over its three-day run, June 26-28.