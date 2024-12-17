Music

Eau Claire's Blue Ox Music Festival to welcome some red-hot twangers in 2025

Greensky Bluegrass, Orville Peck, Margo Price and Hurray for the Riff Raff are on the bill for the June 26-28 campout.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 17, 2024 at 5:12PM
Blue Ox 2025 co-headliner Margo Price has built her own strong fanbase since opening for Chris Stapleton at Xcel Energy Center in 2017.
Blue Ox 2025 co-headliner Margo Price has built her own strong fanbase since opening for Chris Stapleton at Xcel Energy Center in 2017.

Even with many other small-scale music festivals around the country drying up, Western Wisconsin’s Blue Ox Music Festival keeps plowing along and just announced one of its best lineups yet for 2025.

The rootsy, woodsy musical campout 90 minutes east of the Twin Cities in Eau Claire, Wis., will welcome one of the hottest string bands around, Greensky Bluegrass, along with acclaimed alt-twangers Orville Peck, Margo Price and Hurray for the Riff Raff and jam-band vets the Warren Haynes Band over its three-day run, June 26-28.

Regular players the Sam Bush Band, Amigo the Devil, Charlie Parr and Peter Rowan also will return for the 11th annual installment. Rowan will perform with the Sam Grisman Project, led by the son of his and Jerry Garcia’s bandmate David Grisman.

Newer names on the schedule include Atlanta duo Rising Appalachia, Texas trio Chaparelle, all-female Colorado quartet Big Richard and New York’s experimental string ensemble Tall Tall Trees. Among the local players rounding out the schedule are Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, the Last Revel, Them Coulee Boys, Molly Brandt and Clare Doyle. And as always, homegrown favorites Pert Near Sandstone will perform and serve as hosts.

Three-day passes for Blue Ox 2025 are on sale now via blueoxmusicfestival.com at $254 for general admission. Accommodations are also on sale ranging in price from $55 for car camping to $1,975 for posh camper cabins.

Last year’s Blue Ox sold out in advance with a lineup that included Sierra Ferrell and Band of Horses. One of the reasons people love the festival: Capacity is limited to around 5,000 attendees at the Pines Music Park where it’s held.

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

