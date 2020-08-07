Bloomington police are investigating an assault on a man as he was walking to his mosque.

Police responded to the area of 82nd Street and Park Avenue, where they encountered a 50-year-old man who said he was walking to the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center when he assaulted by two males. He was taken to Fairview Southdale Hospital for a nonlife threatening injury.

The victim has described the suspects as being a white male and a Black male, possibly in their late teens to 20s. Investigators determined that the suspects had met up with two other males just before the assault in the nearby area. Surveillance footage captured two persons of interest in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomington Police at (952) 563-4900.

In a statement, Jaylani Hussein, Executive Director of Minnesota’s Council on American-Islamic relations, said the organization is thankful the victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

“We urge public officials to uncover the motivation behind the assault and to take concrete steps to ensure that Muslim and minority communities will be safe from such attacks in the future,” he said.

