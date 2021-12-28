Mike Alhataba believes that 2022 will kill his Oxboro Market tobacco store after more than 20 years in business because Bloomington city officials are enacting a flavor tobacco ban in January, before rolling out one of the state's strictest tobacco regulations later in the new year.

After banning the sale of all flavored tobacco products on Jan. 1, the city will initiate in June a sunset on tobacco licenses with the intention of eliminating sales of tobacco entirely in the west metro city.

Bloomington has long been a leader in tobacco regulations, but it's not alone in eliminating the sale of flavored products. In 2022, there will be 22 cities with flavored tobacco regulations, according to the Association for Nonsmokers-Minnesota.

Four other cities passed regulations similar to Bloomington this year. Columbia Heights, Roseville and Shoreview now restrict the sale of all flavored tobacco to anyone under 21 at adult-only tobacco stores. In May, Shoreview approved adding menthol to its existing flavor restriction.

But all flavored tobacco products will be prohibited in Bloomington and Moorhead come the New Year. For tobacco stores like Alhataba's, where the vast majority of products sold are flavored tobacco, and unlike a gas station with other products to make up the loss in inventory, he fears he may have to get rid of some or all of his six employees.

"This is very extreme," said Alhataba, who manages the store owned by his father-in-law Khaled Aloul. "With the new law, I don't know what will happen. Some people will lose their jobs... I'm losing a lot."

In December, there were 57 active tobacco licenses in Bloomington. Oxboro Market opened a second location this year after securing a tobacco license in May, shortly after the Bloomington City Council voted in April to ban flavored tobacco and put in place the sunset on tobacco licenses. That means when a store closes, the license will expire and not be renewed. Bloomington is the only city in Minnesota and one of the few cities in the U.S. to have tobacco licenses sunset.

The most sweeping and strict tobacco regulations in the state went into effect in St. Paul earlier this month. The City Council passed an ordinance to raise the price of a pack of cigarettes to $10 and ban the redemption of coupons for all tobacco and vaping products, along with other measures such as reducing the number of available tobacco licenses.

What's happening in Bloomington and St. Paul may signal what's on the horizon for the state.

In 2022, the advocacy group Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation will again pursue a statewide flavored tobacco prohibition bill. The group says this step is being taken in part because of the support that local policies have had around the state.

"I definitely feel as though there's momentum from communities around the state that they're signaling that a state policy is something that legislators should consider," said Jenny Song, senior communications and advocacy consultant with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and spokeswoman for Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation.

Song believes the timing for such legislation is critical when considering the high rate of teen vaping, which she and health experts call an epidemic.

Four out of five students said their first use of tobacco was flavored, according to the 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey, and one out of five students uses e-cigarettes, which are most often flavored.

Another notable tobacco sunset for the state in the New Year is the end of ClearWay Minnesota, the nonprofit tobacco control organization established in 1998 with a small portion (3%) of the state's landmark $6.1 billion tobacco settlement.

Song said the absence of ClearWay will be felt in 2022 and the state urgently needs to invest more to combat the youth tobacco epidemic.

Less than 1% of the $760 million the state brought in from tobacco taxes, known as a sin tax, and settlement fees went toward tobacco prevention and treatment in 2020, Song said. The vast majority goes into the state's general fund to pay for infrastructure, education and public safety.

The disparity is undeniable, she said.

"It is very curious that so little actually goes towards dealing with the issue that is still the leading cause of preventable death and disease."