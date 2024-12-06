News & Politics

Bloomington city manager tapped as next CEO of Catholic Charities Twin Cities

Jamie Verbrugge is also a longtime public address announcer for University of Minnesota sports teams.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 6, 2024 at 10:41PM
Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges shakes hands with City Manager Jamie Verbrugge after Hodges' swearing in ceremony Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Bloomington Civic Plaza in Bloomington, Minn.
Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges shook hands with City Manager Jamie Verbrugge after Hodges' swearing-in ceremony in April 2022. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bloomington City Manager Jamie Verbrugge has been hired as Catholic Charities Twin Cities’ next president and CEO.

Verbrugge has spent more than 20 years in public administration in the Twin Cities, having held positions in Brooklyn Park and Rosemount before arriving in Bloomington in 2015. City officials there credit him for helping make advances in affordable housing and sustainability, and diversifying the city’s workforce.

Verbrugge is a longtime public address announcer for the University of Minnesota sports teams, including football, hockey and men’s basketball.

“His deep personal connection to Catholic Charities paired with his proven professional track record, commitment to public service, and strong leadership skills made him an ideal candidate,” Desirae Butler, chair of nonprofit’s board of directors, said in a statement.

Verbrugge will succeed Michael Goar, who was appointed president and CEO of Sisters of Charity Health System earlier this year.

Catholic Charities Twin Cities operates six adult emergency shelters for the homeless, nine affordable housing facilities and various services for children, families and disabled persons, according to its website. It assists more than 33,000 people.

“I am honored to join Catholic Charities as its new president and CEO,” Verbrugge said in a statement. “It is an incredibly meaningful opportunity to lead an organization with such a strong foundation.”

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More

Sports

Golden State Valkyries select 11 players through WNBA expansion draft

The Golden State Valkyries selected center Iliana Rupert from Atlanta, guards Veronica Burton of Connecticut and Carla Leite of Dallas and forward Maria Conde from Chicago with their initial picks of the WNBA expansion draft on Friday, the first players for the new Bay Area franchise that's set to begin play next season.

Rochester

Embattled Byron school superintendent to resign at the end of the school year

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Six years after her fall, Mounds View’s mermaid statue may rise again

card image