Bloomington city manager tapped as next CEO of Catholic Charities Twin Cities

Bloomington City Manager Jamie Verbrugge has been hired as Catholic Charities Twin Cities’ next president and CEO.
Jamie Verbrugge is also a longtime public address announcer for University of Minnesota sports teams.
Verbrugge has spent more than 20 years in public administration in the Twin Cities, having held positions in Brooklyn Park and Rosemount before arriving in Bloomington in 2015. City officials there credit him for helping make advances in affordable housing and sustainability, and diversifying the city’s workforce.
“His deep personal connection to Catholic Charities paired with his proven professional track record, commitment to public service, and strong leadership skills made him an ideal candidate,” Desirae Butler, chair of nonprofit’s board of directors, said in a statement.
Verbrugge will succeed Michael Goar, who was appointed president and CEO of Sisters of Charity Health System earlier this year.
Catholic Charities Twin Cities operates six adult emergency shelters for the homeless, nine affordable housing facilities and various services for children, families and disabled persons, according to its website. It assists more than 33,000 people.
“I am honored to join Catholic Charities as its new president and CEO,” Verbrugge said in a statement. “It is an incredibly meaningful opportunity to lead an organization with such a strong foundation.”
