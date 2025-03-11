News & Politics

What to know about seeing this week's total lunar eclipse in Minnesota

The March lunar eclipse, often called the “blood moon,” is Earth’s first full lunar eclipse since 2022.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 11, 2025 at 5:28PM
A total lunar eclipse is seen over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years is coinciding with a supermoon for quite a cosmic show. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A total lunar eclipse is seen over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/The Associated Press)

Up late this week? If you step outside late Thursday night into early Friday morning you will be able to get a glimpse of the moon lit up dusty red as part of a rare total lunar eclipse.

The March lunar eclipse, often called the “blood moon” or the “blood worm moon,” is Earth’s first full lunar eclipse since 2022.

Here’s what to know and how to see the total lunar eclipse in Minnesota this week.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through Earth’s shadow, according to NASA. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra, making it appear red-orange. It’s why lunar eclipses are sometimes called “blood moons.”

When will it be visible in Minnesota?

Totality, or when the entire moon is in the Earth’s umbra, will last about an hour, from 1:26 a.m. to 2:31 a.m. Central time on March 14.

The moon will be tinted a coppery red. About an hour later, totality ends and the red color will fade.

What do I need to see it?

The total lunar eclipse will be visible to the human eye across Earth’s Western Hemisphere. For a better view, stargazers can try binoculars or a telescope.

Those looking for the perfect shot should take photos with exposures of several seconds. A tripod may also be helpful.

about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

