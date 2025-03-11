Up late this week? If you step outside late Thursday night into early Friday morning you will be able to get a glimpse of the moon lit up dusty red as part of a rare total lunar eclipse.
What to know about seeing this week's total lunar eclipse in Minnesota
The March lunar eclipse, often called the “blood moon,” is Earth’s first full lunar eclipse since 2022.
The March lunar eclipse, often called the “blood moon” or the “blood worm moon,” is Earth’s first full lunar eclipse since 2022.
Here’s what to know and how to see the total lunar eclipse in Minnesota this week.
What is a total lunar eclipse?
A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through Earth’s shadow, according to NASA. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra, making it appear red-orange. It’s why lunar eclipses are sometimes called “blood moons.”
When will it be visible in Minnesota?
Totality, or when the entire moon is in the Earth’s umbra, will last about an hour, from 1:26 a.m. to 2:31 a.m. Central time on March 14.
The moon will be tinted a coppery red. About an hour later, totality ends and the red color will fade.
What do I need to see it?
The total lunar eclipse will be visible to the human eye across Earth’s Western Hemisphere. For a better view, stargazers can try binoculars or a telescope.
Those looking for the perfect shot should take photos with exposures of several seconds. A tripod may also be helpful.
Garrison McMurtrey joins Ramsey County Board. He’s Minnesota’s first Black male county commissioner.
The St. Paul resident won a special election Feb. 11 to replace Trista Martinson who resigned last summer.