BLAKE PISCITIELLO

Lakeville North • boys lacrosse

Last season, Piscitiello played alongside Austin Winship, an All-America attacker who attracted a lot of attention from opposing defenses. With the graduation of Winship, Piscitiello has gained more attention.

Piscitiello "has made huge strides this season as a focal point of our offense," Lakeville North coach Matt Stonestrom said. "In previous seasons, he would get second or third defenders. But this season he is getting all of the defensive attention and still producing at a high level. "

Piscitiello scored five goals in Lakeville North's 10-7 victory Thursday over Eastview. In 13 games for the Panthers (9-4), who are ranked No. 10 in the state, Piscitiello, a junior, has scored 56 goals. In 19 games last season, he scored 67 goals.

"His finishing ability in tight spaces has improved so much from last year, and a lot of that has been his maturity into a more willing physical player," Stonestrom said. "He's the type of kid that doesn't shy away from the big stage and plays his best games against the strongest competition."

MUHIZ BADA

St. Michael-Albertville • boys track and field

A senior, Bada had an outstanding Lake Conference meet. He won the 100 (11.08 seconds) and teamed with Tate Songstad, William Barthel and Maverick Kneefe to win the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:27.55 — the second-best time in the state this spring. He was third in the 200 with a time of 22.55.

CHASE BIRDWELL

Spring Lake Park • boys golf

A freshman who stands No. 7 in the Minnesota Golf Association's individual rankings, Birdwell shot a 5-under par 67 last Tuesday at Bunker Hills Golf Course to earn co-medalist honors at the Northwest Suburban Conference meet.

KATIE COLLERAN

Chanhassen • girls lacrosse

A senior goalkeeper and a three-year starter, Colleran holds school records for career saves and save percentage. Chanhassen coach Logan Dobratz said Colleran, who has signed to play for Concordia (St. Paul), has had "an incredible impact" on the program and "is a force on defense and is a momentum builder."

LILA JOHANNSEN

Farmington • softball

The sophomore went 6-for-9 with four extra-base hits and five RBI in three Class 4A, Section 1 playoff games. Against Lakeville South on Thursday, she was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the Tigers' 11-1 victory.

ZEAL KUKU

Minnetonka • girls track and field

The junior set a school record in the 200 and helped the Skippers 4x400 relay team set a state record at the Lake Conference meet. Kuku broke her own school record in the 200 with a time of 24.41 seconds and teamed with Evie Malec, Bridget Koller and Claire Kohler to win the 4x400 in 3:48.20. Kuku also won the 100.

AMELIA MORTON

Maple Grove • girls golf

The senior, No. 2 in the MGA's individual rankings, shot a 4-under par 68 at The Links at Northfork to earn medalist honors at the Legacy Christian Invite. Morton, who was third at the Class 3A state meet last year, has signed to golf for St. Thomas.

