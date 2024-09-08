Blaine’s Northtown Mall was locked down Sunday afternoon after a report of shots fired inside the mall, police said in a news release.
Blaine’s Northtown Mall locked down after shooting incident
In a Facebook post, Blaine Police confirmed the mall was locked down and that there was no longer a threat to the public.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 8, 2024 at 10:18PM
The Blaine Police Department did not confirm the report of shots fired but said police arrived around 3:30, contained and cleared the scene. The department wrote there is “no longer” a threat to the public.
The post did not say when the mall would reopen but said more details would be available soon.
The mall closes at 6 p.m. on Sundays, according to its website.
