Blaine’s Northtown Mall locked down after shooting incident

In a Facebook post, Blaine Police confirmed the mall was locked down and that there was no longer a threat to the public.

By Greta Kaul and

Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 8, 2024 at 10:18PM
Blaine’s Northtown Mall was locked down Sunday afternoon after a report of shots fired inside the mall, police said. (Marlin Levison/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Blaine’s Northtown Mall was locked down Sunday afternoon after a report of shots fired inside the mall, police said in a news release.

The Blaine Police Department did not confirm the report of shots fired but said police arrived around 3:30, contained and cleared the scene. The department wrote there is “no longer” a threat to the public.

The post did not say when the mall would reopen but said more details would be available soon.

The mall closes at 6 p.m. on Sundays, according to its website.

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s Ramsey County reporter.

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

