Kathryn Van Arragon shot her second 2-over-par 73 to win the 20th Minnesota Women’s State Open at the Jewel Golf Club in Lake City.

Her 146 total was one shot better that runner-up Taylor Ledwein’s score. Ledwein, of New Prague Golf Club, shot a 70 for the first-day lead and had a two-shot lead before the 18th hole. But Ledwein, who will be a fifth-year senior at Bradley, closed with a triple-bogey 7 for a 77 her second round.

Van Arragon, who will be a sophomore at Blaine High School, lost the MGA Women’s Match Play Championship in June on an extra hole.

Prep practice details

COVID-19 took away the high school fall sports seasons, but Minnesota football, volleyball and spring sports athletes can still practice this fall if their schools approve.

Details were released Tuesday for three-week fall training seasons approved by the Minnesota State High School League as part of decisions to delay football and volleyball to a newly created season from March to May. Spring sports teams, which shut down in April, also can practice this fall.

Schools can choose whether to implement full or partial training seasons or not offer them at all.

The training for football and volleyball will run from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3, with a maximum of 12 daily sessions. Practice for spring sports will run Oct. 5-24, also with at most 12 daily sessions.

Tryouts, scrimmages with other programs and captains’ practices are not allowed, the league said.

The league’s board of directors voted Aug. 4 to approve shortened seasons for other fall sports: soccer, cross-country running, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving. They begin practices Monday.

PAUL KLAUDA

Loons defender loaned

Minnesota United defender Noah Billingsley will be loaned to Las Vegas Lights FC of the USL Championship for the rest of the 2020 season.

The Loons retain the right to recall Billingsley, the team’s first-round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, at any time.

His departure creates an international spot on the roster for newly signed French defender Bakaye Dibassy.

Etc.

• Eva the Diva, ridden by Julian Serrano, won the $86,900 Mystic Lake Northlands Futurity — the richest quarter-horse race of the season at Canterbury Park. The long shot paid $62 to win. Whisperalittleprayer was second.

• Frankie Capan, of North Oaks Golf Club, made a big move up the leaderboard shot in the second round of the U.S. Amateur in Brandon, Ore., by shooting a 5-under 67 on the second day. He is at 139. Gophers golfer Angus Flanagan shot a 2-over 73 and is at 144 as is Van Holmgren, of Plymouth, after his back-to-back 72s.

• Wright County Conference representatives voted unanimously to accept Southwest Christian into the league in the fall of 2021. Southwest Christian, located in Chaska, has been in the Minnesota River Conference.