Twin Cities Suburbs

Blaine shelter for domestic violence survivors becoming pet-friendly

The addition of Linus’ Pet Haven at Alexandra House will allow survivors to bring pets with them to the emergency shelter in the north metro.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 13, 2024 at 12:00PM
Staff members participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking for Linus' Pet Haven at Alexandra House in Blaine on Sept. 9, 2024. (Alexandra House)

A north metro emergency shelter for survivors of domestic and sexual violence is expanding services to allow those who need help to bring their pets with them.

Alexandra House on Monday held a ceremonial groundbreaking for Linus’ Pet Haven, which is expected to be open by January 2025. The shelter is renovating three bedrooms to accommodate pets and will add pet relief spaces and outdoor play areas, shelter officials said.

More than 70% of women in domestic violence shelters report that their abuser has threatened, injured or killed a pet, and half of those women said they endured abuse because they didn’t want to leave their pets behind, officials said.

“With Linus’ Pet Haven, we aim to break this cycle by offering a safe haven for both survivors and their pets, ensuring they can escape together and begin the healing process without fear of separation,” the shelter said in a news release. “This project is not merely renovating our facilities. It is an expansion of hope, compassion and comprehensive support for those in need.”

Alexandra House is seeking partnerships with veterinary clinics, animal groomers and rescue organizations to support its new initiative.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More
High Schools

Maple Grove overcomes defending Class 6A high school football champion Centennial

card image

Maple Grove and Centennial were tied until Chuck Langama scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

High Schools

Becker zeroes in again, shutting out Holy Angels in matchup of top-10 Class 4A football teams

card image
High Schools

Reece Hunt scores game-winning touchdown as Lakeville North beats rival Lakeville South in final seconds of high school football showdown

card image