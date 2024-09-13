A north metro emergency shelter for survivors of domestic and sexual violence is expanding services to allow those who need help to bring their pets with them.
Blaine shelter for domestic violence survivors becoming pet-friendly
The addition of Linus’ Pet Haven at Alexandra House will allow survivors to bring pets with them to the emergency shelter in the north metro.
Alexandra House on Monday held a ceremonial groundbreaking for Linus’ Pet Haven, which is expected to be open by January 2025. The shelter is renovating three bedrooms to accommodate pets and will add pet relief spaces and outdoor play areas, shelter officials said.
More than 70% of women in domestic violence shelters report that their abuser has threatened, injured or killed a pet, and half of those women said they endured abuse because they didn’t want to leave their pets behind, officials said.
“With Linus’ Pet Haven, we aim to break this cycle by offering a safe haven for both survivors and their pets, ensuring they can escape together and begin the healing process without fear of separation,” the shelter said in a news release. “This project is not merely renovating our facilities. It is an expansion of hope, compassion and comprehensive support for those in need.”
Alexandra House is seeking partnerships with veterinary clinics, animal groomers and rescue organizations to support its new initiative.
Maple Grove and Centennial were tied until Chuck Langama scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.