A Blaine man already facing riot charges pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to violating a law against carrying a gun while being a drug user and addict.

Thomas Wilder Moseley, 29, was arrested in March by federal agents following an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The federal charges came in addition to state charges against Moseley alleging damage to property and illegal gun possession in the courthouse.

The property damage charge stems from Moseley's alleged role in spray-painting graffiti on the Minneapolis Fifth Precinct police station last August during a demonstration in which people "began throwing rocks and other objects, breaking windows, firing mortar-type fireworks at the building and at officers stationed on the roof, spray painting the building, and using paint to obscure the video surveillance cameras," said Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk in a prepared statement.

Moseley was arrested two months later by sheriff's deputies, while he was among other protesters at the Hennepin County Government Center during a pretrial hearing for the former police officers accused of killing George Floyd.

In that arrest, Moseley was found to be carrying a loaded handgun, which is illegal in the Government Center, according to charges. Minneapolis police searched his home and found two more guns, more than 1,400 rounds of ammunition, more than 3 ounces of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, according to charges.

Officers searched his car and found five guns, ammunition, a hatchet and crowbar, gas masks, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and cocaine, according to charges.

Moseley also was one of five people charged with rioting this year in connection with a New Year's Eve protest, in which he and others gathered near U.S. Bank Stadium with the "explicit intention of causing damage," according to prosecutors.

The federal case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods program, in which agencies work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and the most violent offenders.

Folk said his office will focus resources on bringing charges for gun-related crimes, including drug dealing, stemming from the area around the intersection where Floyd was killed.