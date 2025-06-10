Judge rules Blaine can cut neighboring city from its water system amid contamination concerns

Blaine has the right to separate its water system from Lexington, a judge ruled Tuesday, following a decades-long dispute over the smaller city’s contaminated well water.
It’s a crucial decision in a bitter saga about access to and control over the water supply for thousands of north metro residents.
Blaine for decades has tried to split from the water system it shares with Lexington, as officials argue their much-smaller neighbor’s water has unacceptable levels of alkaline, calcium and manganese. Blaine has even accused Lexington of pumping contaminated water into the city without its consent.
Lexington has fought the divorce, arguing Blaine has been “bullying” its way into taking over the system the cities built together. The city has accused Blaine of aggressive tactics, including covertly sending crews across city lines to try to cut off water connections.
Unable to reach an agreement, Blaine in 2022 sued Lexington to separate from the system, and the case went to trial in January.
Judge Jenny Walker Jasper’s ruling filed Tuesday confirms Blaine has the right to break off its water system, and also says Blaine owns a key watermain in Lexington after paying to build it.
“There exists no valid justification for forcing Blaine to continue to accept Lexington’s untreated water to the detriment of its own citizens,” the judgment says. “Nor can Blaine be compelled to sell or give its water to Lexington.”
Blaine spokesman Ben Hayle said in a statement: “We thank the court for agreeing that the City of Blaine has the right to have safeguards in place where our water system interconnects with our neighboring cities.”