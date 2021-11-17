The man accused of hitting and killing a Blaine woman who was out walking her dog last month is facing more legal trouble after he was arrested for driving while under the influence.

Eden Prairie police arrested John Robert Jones Nov. 8 after they found him slumped over behind the wheel of a car in a no parking zone at Eden Prairie Center while his girlfriend was in the mall shopping, according to an arrest warrant filed Tuesday in Anoka County District Court.

Jones, 31, had slurred speech, constricted pupils that had no reaction to light, was unsteady on his feet and "very disoriented," the warrant said. Jones also nodded off several times while in detention, the warrant continued.

Police found two used, empty drug needles inside Jones' vehicle and a needle cap in his pants pocket. Police did obtain a blood sample. Results were pending as of late Tuesday.

Jones was charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connectionwith the death of Bridget O'Keefe Dunn. She was walking her dog along 109th Avenue at Flanders Court NE. in Blaine just after noon Oct. 25 when she was stuck and killed by motorist who left the scene. Authorities identified the driver as Jones and arrested him a few hours after the incident.

Jones told authorities he thought he struck either a dog or a sign and not a person, the criminal complaint said.

Jones posted $70,000 bail and was released under conditions that he remain law abiding, not use alcohol, mood altering drugs or chemicals, and have a valid driver's license and insurance. Jones' driver's license had been suspended before he hit O'Keefe Dunn and it was still suspended when he was arrested in Eden Prairie, the Department of Public Safety confirmed.

"The defendant has failed to comply with conditions of release," the arrest warrant reads.

Jones was arrested Tuesday and was being held in the Anoka County jail. He is due in court Dec. 9.