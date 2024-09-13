MN-based Black Label Movement prepares for the world premiere of ‘Battleground’ in tilled dirt

Scheduled to premiere at the American Dance Festival in North Carolina in October, Black Label has been holding a series of open rehearsals outside of Northrop on the University of Minnesota campus as it puts together the ADF-commissioned work that seeks to draw not only a new but also a younger audience. The next round of open rehearsals begin Sept. 20, and will have a final showing on Oct. 1 before the Minneapolis-based company heads to Durham for the Oct. 11 performance.