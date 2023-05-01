The most rocking Minnesota State Fair grandstand lineup in years just got amped up even further Monday, when the Black Keys were added to the schedule for Aug 24.

The Ohio rockers — singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney — are booked to play the fair on opening day with young openers the Velveteers, one of many bands Auerbach has worked with as a producer.

Tickets priced $69-$159 go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Presale options begin Wednesday.

Last seen in town at Target Center in 2019, the Black Keys played the fair grandstand once before on "black" doubleheader in 2008 with the Black Crowes — who were coincidentally confirmed as the openers on Aerosmith's farewell tour announced Monday with a Nov. 13 gig at Xcel Energy Center.

Auerbach and Carney released their latest album, "Dropout Boogie," to mostly tepid reviews last year but earned more raves off a tour playing mostly outdoor venues.

That leaves just one more concert announcement for this year's grandstand series (Sept. 1). Here's the rest of the lineup so far: