Bishop’s stance reaffirms the church’s role as a moral compass rather than a political instrument

Starting a story in the 1500s is always risky, but it’s necessary here. Sir Thomas More was an English statesman who vehemently opposed King Henry VIII’s separation from the Roman Catholic Church. His refusal to acknowledge Henry as the supreme head of the Church of England, as powerfully told in Robert Bolt’s play, “A Man for All Seasons,” stands as a timeless testament to the power of conscience and faith. More’s resistance was not merely an act of political defiance but a deeply spiritual stance against the conflation of temporal power and divine authority. His execution for treason was, in fact, a declaration of his unyielding belief that allegiance to God’s law must stand above the whims of any earthly ruler. More’s martyrdom remains a cautionary tale about the dangers of absolute power unmoored from moral and ethical constraints.