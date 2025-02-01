Bishop’s stance reaffirms the church’s role as a moral compass rather than a political instrument

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
By Christopher Moertel
Recent events and the sudden celebrity of my former pastor, the Right Rev. Mariann Budde, have caused me to reflect on figures in history that emanate from the Anglican tradition. I can’t always hold my kids’ attention when I wax on about history, but I hope that by writing this down, it will eventually capture their interest. So here it goes.
Starting a story in the 1500s is always risky, but it’s necessary here. Sir Thomas More was an English statesman who vehemently opposed King Henry VIII’s separation from the Roman Catholic Church. His refusal to acknowledge Henry as the supreme head of the Church of England, as powerfully told in Robert Bolt’s play, “A Man for All Seasons,” stands as a timeless testament to the power of conscience and faith. More’s resistance was not merely an act of political defiance but a deeply spiritual stance against the conflation of temporal power and divine authority. His execution for treason was, in fact, a declaration of his unyielding belief that allegiance to God’s law must stand above the whims of any earthly ruler. More’s martyrdom remains a cautionary tale about the dangers of absolute power unmoored from moral and ethical constraints.
Fast forward two centuries: The Founding Fathers of the United States, acutely aware of such historical precedents, sought to construct a government where the separation of church and state would safeguard both institutions. They recognized that intertwining religious authority with state power could lead to tyranny, marginalizing dissenting voices and violating the sanctity of personal faith. The First Amendment’s establishment clause was a revolutionary act, designed not to diminish the role of religion but to preserve its integrity by keeping it free from political manipulation.
Fast forward again to the 20th century, and we find Archbishop Desmond Tutu standing firm against apartheid in South Africa. Tutu, deeply rooted in his Christian faith, wielded the moral authority of the church to challenge systemic racism and oppression. His sermons were a clarion call blending the language of justice with the imperatives of faith, rallying both the oppressed and the global community to the cause of freedom. Tutu’s courage illustrated the transformative power of religious conviction when directed at dismantling injustice rather than consolidating power.
In contrast to these examples, recent years have seen an unsettling trend within certain evangelical circles in the United States. Their alignment with the political ambitions of Donald Trump and the broader push toward a quasi-theocratic vision challenges the very principles of church-state separation. This movement has sought to blur the lines between spiritual guidance and political dominion, prioritizing power over principle.
Trump’s rhetoric often employs religious imagery, as seen in his second inaugural address, where he invoked God as a divine protector and deflector of bullets, appealing to a sense of divine validation for his administration’s policies. Such allusions, while not new in American politics, take on a troubling dimension when paired with actions that weaponize faith for personal or political gain. This makes the role of independent religious voices all the more crucial.
Against this backdrop, voices like Bishop Mariann Budde’s are both rare and vital. When Trump used St. John’s Church as a prop during a time of national unrest, it was Budde who boldly spoke out, decrying the misuse of sacred space for political theater. Similarly, at the National Cathedral’s inaugural event, Budde’s call for mercy was a powerful counterpoint to the prevailing tone of MAGA triumphalism. Her words were not simply a rebuke of one man’s actions but a reaffirmation of the church’s role as a moral compass rather than a political instrument. Budde’s stance underscores the enduring importance of religious leaders who dare speak truth to power, ensuring that faith remains a force for justice and compassion rather than division and control.
The lessons of More, the Founding Fathers, Tutu and Budde converge on a single, enduring truth: The intertwining of religion and unchecked state power threatens the soul of both institutions. In moments of moral crisis, it is the courage of individuals — grounded in principle and faith — that lights the way forward. Budde’s example reminds us that while the path of resistance may be fraught, it is also sacred, carrying forward a legacy of integrity that speaks to the best of our shared human and spiritual history.
Christopher Moertel lives in Minneapolis.
