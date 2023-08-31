Birds of a feather hit the Minnesota State Fair together

Twin brothers Gavin and Isaac, who are almost 2, went to the fair with their cousins: sisters Ella, 9, Elizabeth, 7, and Ellison, 3. “We do this often,” said the twins’ father, Max. “It’s always the moms” who plan it.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
Greg and Tanya Johnson of St. Michael visited the fair with their family. “Where else can you wear tie-dye like this?” said Tanya.
Identical twins Kacey and Helen, 8, matched perfectly in stars and stripes as they hit the Mighty Midway together.
Margarita Martinez of Brooklyn Park and her 4-year old grandson, Javier, wore T-shirts she bought during a trip to Mexico City for Día de los Muertos. She said she likes dressing like her grandkids, and favors clothes that speak to tradition and heritage.
Amanda Staffelbach of Apple Valley and her two sons Noah, right, and Connor said they didn’t intend to wear clothes with vertical shapes and patterns. It was “just how we ended up today,” said Amanda.
Ali and Noor Adnan and their four kids wore matching In-N-Out Burger T-shirts that they bought in Las Vegas.
Lance and Deb Noren of Lino Lakes always put on these T-shirts to go to the fair. “Our shirts are 34 years old,” said Deb. “This is our traditional fair shirt,” explained Lance. “Why? I do not know.” He stressed that they do wash them after every fair.
Amal Muse, left, and Hamdi Mohamed, both visiting from Kansas City, Mo., didn’t plan to dress alike, Mohamed said. They’re both just big fans of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
From left, family members Meaghan Monahan, Sue Lesko, Theresa Schneyer, Don Spadaccini, Jeanne Spadaccini, Cindy Monahan and Ellie Spadaccini lined up outside the Administration Building for a photo. “I figured it would be easier to find each other in the crowd,” said Jeanne, whose idea it was to dress in tie-dye. “We’re family-on-a-stick,” said her husband, Don.